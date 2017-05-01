Oregon Road Conditions :     - Click for more Info

Woman transported to hospital after car skids on ice and rolls down embankment

KING SALMON - Humboldt Bay Fire used the Jaws of Life to rescue a woman after her car rolled over in King Salmon.

Around 8:00 Thursday morning, emergency personnel were called to the King Salmon offramp at Highway 101 where a vehicle slid on a patch of ice and rolled down the embankment into the grassy area.

Fire crews removed the female driver who had non-life threatening injuries. She was transported to the hospital out of an abundance of caution.