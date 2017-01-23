Eureka
EUREKA - Called the largest demonstration in Humboldt County history, more than 5,000 turned out for the Women's March on Eureka. Organizers say the work doesn't end there.
Eureka’s event more than doubled its estimated attendance which was a common theme of marches around the country. The procession was heading back to the starting point before the end of the line even began walking.
Organizers added that those who want to do more can join the 10 Actions in 100 Days campaign.
Co-Lead Organizer Terry Uyeki said, "It cannot end with a march. The whole point was to activate people, and it was just the first step. Stay involved. Get personally engaged whether it's local actions that are happening or on the national level."