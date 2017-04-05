Workshop helps in creating a legacy for women
EUREKA - A workshop devoted to helping women plan, invest in their future and deal with their legacies was held Thursday in Eureka.
It was sponsored by the Humboldt Leave a Legacy Group made up of six prominent organizations: St. Joseph Health, the Humboldt Area Foundation, HSU, OLLI, Humboldt Botanical Garden and Hospice of Humboldt.
Attendees had the chance to plan for their futures, learn from three mentors who talked of their inspiration, succeeding through transitions and who shared hard earned wisdom for the wise.