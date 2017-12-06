World War II invasion flys into Arcata Airport
A World War Two invasion flew into town today…
The Wings of Freedom Tour arrives at the Arcata Airport to the rumble of World War II propellers.
A B-17 flying fortress, flew into the airport at 1 p.m., today. A B-24 Liberator, B-25 Mitchell, and P-51 Mustang flew in later. The vintage aircraft are on tour to promote “living history” of World War II and the planes that helped win it.
The tour is sponsored by the Collings Foundation, a non-profit organization.
You can tour the planes for a small fee of fifteen dollars for adults, five dollars for children. Rides are at a much higher altitude, starting at four hundred dollars.
The tour flies out on Wednesday afternoon.