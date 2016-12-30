Would be thief picks the wrong house to rob

Eureka
- Broken clouds
- Temperature: 42 °F
Fri, 12/30/2016 - 21:53
Fortuna
- Overcast
- Temperature: 42 °F
Fri, 12/30/2016 - 22:15
Crescent City
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 46 °F
Fri, 12/30/2016 - 21:56
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
EUREKA - It was an unlucky choice for sure for a prospective thief. A Fortuna man is behind bars after allegedly burglarizing a home and trying to sell stolen items to its owner.
28-year old Shawn Gallagher, Jr. was arrested for possession of stolen property, vehicle theft, burglary, along with probation and weapons violations. He allegedly robbed a Eureka home and committed the crime while driving a stolen vehicle.
The irony of the entire incident is that he tried to sell the jewelry at Heritage Antiques and Coins; the owner of which also lived in the residence that police say Gallagher Jr. robbed.
When the owner recognized the jewelry, he immediately closed the door of the store, drew a concealed weapon that he is authorized to own and held the suspect for authorities.
Business owner William Warwick of Heritage Antiques and Coins had this to say of the experience:
“It was, you know, a little unnerving of course...because I didn’t know if they had one of the firearms they had stolen on their person which was a little daunting. I do carry in the store and I think it helped out greatly at that point in time. But, you don’t know what’s going to happen. You go into that safety mode just trying to protect yourself and of course anybody else around you and what you have.”
One other man was with the suspect but he was not arrested.