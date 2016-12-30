A year in review at the airport plus more changes to follow in 2017

Eureka
- Broken clouds
- Temperature: 42 °F
Fri, 12/30/2016 - 21:53
Fortuna
- Overcast
- Temperature: 42 °F
Fri, 12/30/2016 - 22:15
Crescent City
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 46 °F
Fri, 12/30/2016 - 21:56
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
MCKINLEYVILLE-Local travelers will see some new changes coming in 2017.
With a new year, comes a new look. The airport located in Mckinleyville has undergone several changes this year such as a different name and an increase in ridership. Airport officials said changes will continue into the New Year.
With a 30% increase in ridership, the California Redwood Coast Humboldt County Airport partnered with Penair and added a red-eye flight to start on January 9th.
Also, if you’re headed out to the airport and your flight status changes, alerts can be sent to your phone.
Last but not least all passengers might enjoy the comfort of bigger air jets. WATCH TONIGHT AT 5, 6 & 11.