You can properly retire your tattered US flags this weekend
FORTUNA - while the stars and stripes will be flying high for Flag Day this week, a few local groups will hold a ceremony for those that are ready for retirement.
A U.S. flag that is too worn or dirty to be flown should be incinerated in a special ceremony according to the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Members of the VFW, Boy Scout Troop 47, American Legion and Youth Explorers will join the Fire District at department headquarters to properly dispose of flags collected over the last year.
Volunteers will read poems along with a brief history of the flag.
The group has held the ceremony as close to Flag Day as possible for more than a decade and will take all flags ready for retirement.
Fortuna Fire Protection District Fire Commissioner David Nicholson said, "If you have an old worn or torn flag and you need to dispose of it, we properly do that and we invite the community to come down and especially veterans who have served under the flag."
The ceremony is Saturday, June 17 at 10:00a.m. at the Fortuna Volunteer Fire Department on South Fortuna Boulevard.