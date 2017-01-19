You could be eligble for milk money

Eureka
- Overcast, light rain
- Temperature: 48 °F
Thu, 01/19/2017 - 19:53
Fortuna
- Overcast
- Temperature: 46 °F
Thu, 01/19/2017 - 19:35
Crescent City
- Overcast, light rain
- Temperature: 48 °F
Thu, 01/19/2017 - 19:56
Got milk? Well if you have gotten any in the past 14 years, you may be eligible to receive some of your money back.
This is due to a class action lawsuit against the dairy industry, claiming that they were artificially inflating prices by prematurely slaughtering cows.
The dairy providers paid 52 million to settle the case, and residents of California and other states are eligible to benefit from this settlement.
To submit a claim you don't need proof of purchase, just go to www.boughtmilk.com.