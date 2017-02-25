Youth skateboarder treated at hospital after crashing into truck and trailer

Eureka
- Overcast
- Temperature: 39 °F
Sat, 02/25/2017 - 06:53
Fortuna
- Overcast
- Temperature: 37 °F
Sat, 02/25/2017 - 06:35
Crescent City
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 37 °F
Sat, 02/25/2017 - 06:56
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
EUREKA - A teen skateboarder is transported to the hospital after colliding with a trailer being drawn by a a truck in Arcata.
Around 10 Friday morning APD officials say a Eureka man was driving the truck trailer combo near the 500-block H street when for unknown reasons the youth skateboarder ran out into the street and collided with the side of the trailer sustaining lacerations to his head.
The 16 year old boy was taken to Mad River Hospital where he was treated and released. There were no other injuries.