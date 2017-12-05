Yurok Tribe to offer internships
KLAMATH - The Yurok Tribe is looking for high school, college or grad students to fill 13-internship positions over a 10-week period.
The positions range from court and elder advocacy interns to planning and community development, education and language program personnel. Some internships will require 24-hours of commitment a week while others will be full time. Employee background checks may also be required.
For more information on these opportunities go to the Yurok Tribe Facebook page or contact them at their tribal office in Klamath. The deadline to apply is Friday May 19.