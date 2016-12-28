Eureka
EUREKA - Motherhood and fatherhood. They are big responsibilities that are challenging every parent. The Yurok Tribe is offering a special program called: Fatherhood/Motherhood is Sacred.
It links generations by strengthening relationships and introduces learning tools. The programs is an uplifting, encouraging, and teaching seminar that runs 12-weeks on Tuesdays from 4 to 6 pm at the Tribe’s Worthington site at 3400 Erie Street in Eureka. For more information on how you can participate, contact the Yurok Tribe.