Zane Middle School case forwarded to DA's office
EUREKA - A Zane Middle School bullying attack has been under investigation and Eureka Police Department has decided to forward the case to the District Attorney's office.
On Friday, a video was taken of a student assaulting another and has since been spread widely on the internet, garnering thousands of views.
We contacted Zane Middle School and they told us that punishments have been made for both the attacker and the student who took the video - who is said to be a friend of the bully.
Zane was not able to share with us what kind of disciplinary actions were taken due to privacy concerns.
An emergency staff meeting was held Monday at the school and teachers discussed with students the school’s zero violence policy.