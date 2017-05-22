Zane Middle School principal responds to student assault
Millions of students report bullying each year – and an assault at a local middle school on Friday was caught on camera and caused outrage across social media over the weekend.
In the video, you can see one student from Zane Middle School pulling another students hair which takes her down to the ground.
The sixth grader tries to get up bully continues to grab her.
Some students are seen idly standing by – eventually two students intervene.
The Eureka Police Department is investigating the assault and has met with the victim and school officials.
Many parents and community members are angered and saying that nothing is being done so we spoke with the Zane Middle School principal.
"Within fifteen seconds of the incident we had our assistant principal and another teacher right there,” said Principal Randall Simms, “We met with bother families right after school on Friday. Today we had an emergency meeting with our staff and we also reiterated that there is no fighting on campus and you can't record people fighting on campus. There is consequences for that too. Middle school kids are a work in progress. We spend a lot of time teaching them skills about how to mediate disputes among each other. We'll do meditations. We are trying to teach kids skills so they don't have to get into physical altercations when they disagree with each other."
Neither the victim nor attacker were at school today.
EPD wants to remind parents to speak to their children about bullying and violence.
If anyone has information on this incident, they are asked to contact the Eureka Police.