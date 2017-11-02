Zane Middle School students voice their concerns with the use of photography

Eureka
EUREKA - Students at Zane Middle School are voicing their opinions on issues going on near their school by using an artful medium.
The school has a leadership class which has recently been using photography to inspire change in their community.
The students took pictures of graffiti, trash, speeding and other problems that disrupt their commute to school and make them feel unsafe. Their projects are on display at the Humboldt County Library.
Leadership teacher, Hilary Manion, said, “It's clear that not a lot of students are allowed to walk or bike or roll to school and what I was really interested in were the reasons why and how we could fix it.”
Each student wrote paragraphs to go along with their photos. In them they explain what is wrong with their commute, why it makes them feel uncomfortable and what they hope will be done about it.
For example, one picture shows a door covered with gang tags located next to the students dance studio. In the description the student writes, "Last Tuesday I witnessed a shooting there. Maybe if eureka police department knew that children feel unsafe there they would fix it."
Three of the students involved explained to me what they hope will change and what this project has helped them learn.
"I hope that people won't speed as much anymore. I learned how to get my voice out there and how to be heard and who to talk to,” said Zane Middle School student, Emerald Gardner-Gekler, “And I learned how to be a leader."
Some of these students were even able to attend a city council meeting where they were able to express their concerns.
The leadership teacher is working on coordinating the students’ involvement in a city wide graffiti cleanup in order to see their efforts come full circle.
The photo voice projects will be up in the Humboldt County Library throughout the rest of February.