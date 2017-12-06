Zero submissions for Blue Lake Council seat… so far
BLUE LAKE – Sunny Blue Lake has an open council seat, But no one is applying.
John Sawatsky resigned more than a month ago and since then, council voted to appoint, rather than to elect a replacement.
City Clerk April Souza said that no one's expressed interest, but that fits recent trends.
The city had a hard time finding candidates for last year's campaigns, before going the write-in route.
Souza said that if no one steps up before next Friday’s deadline, council could choose to hold a special election.
Though, she explained, that's a long shot because 2017 isn't a voting year for the city so it would be fiscally irresponsible to hold a one-off election.
If you are interested in serving on the council, you can pick up an application at City Hall or online.
The deadline is Friday, June 16th at 4 PM.