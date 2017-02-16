Zero Waste Humboldt performs audit with high school students

Eureka
ARCATA – The North Coast Preparatory & Performing Arts Academy had a zero waste audit today.
Zero Waste Humboldt has made major impacts in the community from working towards making local annual events ‘zero waste friendly’ to encouraging local businesses to practice going green. Today, Zero Waste Representatives made their way to the performing arts academy in Arcata to do an audit that allows high school students to understand what it means to go Zero Waste.