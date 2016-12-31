Body found in Eureka

Eureka
EUREKA - Another body is found close to the waterfront in Eureka.
According to law enforcement, a passerby near the greenbelt next to Blue Ox Millworks alerted police.
The body is that of a possibly transient male. No foul play is suspected. The incident has been turned over to the Humboldt County Coroner’s Office who will investigate the cause.