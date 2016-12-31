Caltrans Road Conditions:     - Click for more Info
Family says 6-year-old son's ashes stolen from Westhaven home
TRINIDAD- A Trinidad family is in tears, after a burglar stole something that money can never buy. 

The Wagner's six-year-old son Ryan passed away 5 years ago, after battling lymphoma. He was described as a smart, loving, and brave little boy who touched those who met him.

But now an urn with his ashes is missing, following a burglary off Westhaven Drive. After returning from vacation, the family came home and found out that a safe had been stolen.  

Ryan's father says the family lives next to his brother's home, which is where the crooks broke into.

"I come back and the front door is wide open, the back door was kicked in, immediately called my brother, and he asked me to look around...I went upstairs and the most important thing was gone- the safe," said Joshua Wagner, Ryan's dad.  

Along with the ashes that were in a plastic bag inside the urn, there was also a white box clearly labeled with more ashes. The safe also had thousands of dollars inside and hundreds of beads. "Each bead represents some type of treatment whether it be blood drawn, chemo, a hospital night stay, ambulance-anything you get a bead for and there's 885 [beads]. So, that's how intense and how important this stuff means to us," explained Wagner. 

The family is offering a reward for anyone with information. 

"We lost our son once already, and it feels like we lost him again, and it's devastating... Sometimes i feel like, if it wasn't for my two other boys, then there's not really a reason to live sometimes. That's how important it is to us," said Wagner. 

His mother told News Channel 3 that they don't care about the money, they just want his ashes back. 

A foundation was set-up in honor of Ryan. You can visit this website for more information: http://www.ryanslight.org/index.html#. 

If anyone knows anything you can send an email to info@ryanslight.org. You can also send mail to P.O. Box 633, Trinidad CA 95570. 

The full video is also posted on Facebook.com/ErikaCaturay.

Post date Thursday, December 29, 2016 - 17:00

Massive fire breaks out on Eureka's waterfront

EUREKA – A huge fire breaks out near the waterfront and destroys an abandoned warehouse..

Friday night just before midnight, Humboldt Bay Fire and multiple other agencies responded to the 12 – block of Waterfront Drive in Old Town. The former ice house next to Coast Seafood was in flames.

Firefighters could only fight defensively due to the old building collapsing in certain...

Post date: Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 02:23
Body found in Eureka

EUREKA - Another body is found close to the waterfront in Eureka.

According to law enforcement, a passerby near the greenbelt next to Blue Ox Millworks alerted police.

The body is that of a possibly transient male. No foul play is suspected. The incident has been turned over to the Humboldt County Coroner’s Office who will investigate the cause.

Post date: Friday, December 30, 2016 - 23:33
Nearly 2700 PG&E customers lose power in Arcata

ARCATA - Another outage to report this time in Arcata.

Around 5 Friday evening, nearly 2700 PG&E customers were without electricity after a power pole was damaged.

PG&E said it was possibly due to a vehicle accident but couldn’t confirm. Interestingly enough the incident did not shut off power; it was when crews were making repairs that the section of the grid had to be...

Post date: Friday, December 30, 2016 - 23:25
Would be thief picks the wrong house to rob

EUREKA - It was an unlucky choice for sure for a prospective thief. A Fortuna man is behind bars after allegedly burglarizing a home and trying to sell stolen items to its owner.

28-year old Shawn Gallagher, Jr. was arrested for possession of stolen property, vehicle theft, burglary, along with probation and weapons violations. He allegedly robbed a Eureka home and committed the crime...

Post date: Friday, December 30, 2016 - 20:21
Local inmates better themselves in jail
EUREKA - They’ve all committed crimes and have been incarcerated but a group of inmates in the Humboldt County Jail are taking steps to turn their lives around.
 
It’s a partnership with the Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Health and Human Services. It's resume building and the inmates create a master application and are taught useful vocabulary. They’re...
Post date: Friday, December 30, 2016 - 20:01
How to keep your pets calm on New Year's Eve

MCKINLEYVILLE - Many people like to ring in the new year with a bang, but the Sheriff’s Office is reminding you to remember your furrier, four-legged friends in the noisy process.

The best ways to keep your pets safe and happy during noisy celebrations are to use products like thunder shirts, and lavender, or melatonin to calm them down if loud noises give them anxiety.

In some...

Post date: Friday, December 30, 2016 - 17:35
Local flowers to be featured at Rose Parade

ARCATA - If you plan to watch the Rose Parade this New Year, you’ll see some flowers from Arcata’s own Sun Valley Floral Farms.

They harvested the flowers about a week ago, which where then brought down to Pasadena, where the floats are being assembled.

They will be featured on the float by Cal Poly Pomona, whose students put together a float as part of a course.

Sun...

Post date: Friday, December 30, 2016 - 15:40
Humboldt Senior Resource Center celebrates the New Year

EUREKA- With New Year’s Eve just a day a way seniors got an early start on celebrating today.

The Humboldt Senior Resource Center in Eureka, toe-tapped their way into the new year, with live music and a special luncheon. Food and drink items such as mashed potatoes, roast beef, apple bread pudding and sparkling cider were on the menu. The cider wasn’t the only thing that sparkled for...

Post date: Friday, December 30, 2016 - 15:04
A year in review at the airport plus more changes to follow in 2017

MCKINLEYVILLE-Local travelers will see some new changes coming in 2017.
With a new year, comes a new look. The airport located in Mckinleyville has undergone several changes this year such as a different name and an increase in ridership. Airport officials said changes will continue into the New Year.
With a 30% increase in ridership, the California Redwood Coast Humboldt County...

Post date: Friday, December 30, 2016 - 14:59

