TRINIDAD- A Trinidad family is in tears, after a burglar stole something that money can never buy.
The Wagner's six-year-old son Ryan passed away 5 years ago, after battling lymphoma. He was described as a smart, loving, and brave little boy who touched those who met him.
But now an urn with his ashes is missing, following a burglary off Westhaven Drive. After returning from vacation, the family came home and found out that a safe had been stolen.
Ryan's father says the family lives next to his brother's home, which is where the crooks broke into.
"I come back and the front door is wide open, the back door was kicked in, immediately called my brother, and he asked me to look around...I went upstairs and the most important thing was gone- the safe," said Joshua Wagner, Ryan's dad.
Along with the ashes that were in a plastic bag inside the urn, there was also a white box clearly labeled with more ashes. The safe also had thousands of dollars inside and hundreds of beads. "Each bead represents some type of treatment whether it be blood drawn, chemo, a hospital night stay, ambulance-anything you get a bead for and there's 885 [beads]. So, that's how intense and how important this stuff means to us," explained Wagner.
The family is offering a reward for anyone with information.
"We lost our son once already, and it feels like we lost him again, and it's devastating... Sometimes i feel like, if it wasn't for my two other boys, then there's not really a reason to live sometimes. That's how important it is to us," said Wagner.
His mother told News Channel 3 that they don't care about the money, they just want his ashes back.
A foundation was set-up in honor of Ryan. You can visit this website for more information: http://www.ryanslight.org/index.html#.
If anyone knows anything you can send an email to info@ryanslight.org. You can also send mail to P.O. Box 633, Trinidad CA 95570.
The full video is also posted on Facebook.com/ErikaCaturay.