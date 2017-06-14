Body found in Klamath River
EASTERN HUMBOLDT - An investigation continues after a body is found in the Klamath River.
Tuesday morning around 8:30, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fisherman’s report of the body floating in the Klamath about 10-miles west of Weitchpec near Young’s Bar.
Law enforcement says a 61-year old male is the apparent victim. No foul play is suspected at this time. An autopsy will be conducted to determine a cause of death. The name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.