El Pueblo Supermarket destroyed in early morning blaze

EUREKA – Around 5:30 this morning smoke and flames were seen sprouting outside the roof and windows of the El Pueblo Supermarket in Eureka.
“It was a pretty deep-seated fire that has been burning for a while,” says Humboldt Bay Fire Battalion Chief, Sean Robertson.
A passerby deputy made the report that black smoke was billowing from the roof and escaping the door of the parking-lot entrance.
Humboldt Bay Fire arrived on scene, shortly before 6 AM, and immediately went to work to extinguish the fire.
“By then it burnt through the roof, and at that point we pulled all of our units out.”
On scene, over 30 firefighters aided to reduce the fire from Humboldt Bay Firefighters to Arcata Fire District and Fortuna Fire.
It is now 6:15 AM and at this time, the structure is collapsing, the roof descending, and the structure is now unrecoverable.
“It destroyed the whole building,” said Robertson.
With the combination of time the fire was brewing and the structure consisting of redwood and other wood-like materials, it took 2 hours for the firefighters to condense the blaze.
Locals tell me that they heard an explosion inside El Pueblo earlier, as debris can be seen 20 feet away from the super market.
Neighbors left devastated, and shocked, say that it was way worse before 5 this morning.
“They’ve been trying to put it out for hours,” says Eureka Resident, Cassandra Lewis. “What woke me was a Redwood Transit bus had went down my road and started backing up and I was like, what is the deal with the bus?”
“Now, all of a sudden, there is a bunch of smoke and all kinds of debris.”
“Now I can’t go across the street to buy candy or Mexican food.”
The north bound Broadway two-car lane was left open leaving cars bumper to bumper.
Public Works, Eureka Police, and Caltrans all worked in sync to divert the traffic.
“Shutting down the highway is a big deal, so a lot of agencies work together to deal with a fire like this, especially on major roadways like this,” says Robertson.
Both lanes headed north and south bound on Broadway are now open.