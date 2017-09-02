Two people found dead in Eureka

Eureka
EUREKA - Two people are dead in separate incidents Wednesday in Eureka.
Just before 1 am, police were called to a hotel room at the 3500 block of Broadway for a report of a disturbance. When officers made entry, they found an unconscious female. Emergency personnel immediately began life saving efforts but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.
Not 5-hours later, authorities were called to Waterfront Drive and Commercial Street for a body floating in the bay near a dock. The body was secured for law enforcement by employees of a nearby business. The victim appears to be a male in his 30’s. The identity is unknown at this time.
Foul play is not suspected in either incident and the investigations are ongoing.